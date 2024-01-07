Left Menu

Rise in Delhi's per capita income: Kejriwal lauds efforts of Delhiites, city govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2024 11:51 IST | Created: 07-01-2024 11:51 IST
Rise in Delhi's per capita income: Kejriwal lauds efforts of Delhiites, city govt
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday credited the increase in Delhi's per capita income to the hard work and joint efforts of two crore Delhiites and the city government.

Delhi's per capita income increased from Rs 3,89,529 to Rs 4,44,768 in the current financial year, which is 158 per cent higher than the national average, the Kejriwal government said on the release of its Statistical Handbook-2023 on Saturday.

The handbook containing data on socio-economic parameters of the national capital was released by the Economic and Statistics department of the Delhi government.

Kejriwal said much more needs to be done by the government.

''This is a huge increase in per capita income in any state in any single year. It has been achieved by the hard work of 2 cr Delhiites and Del govt working together day and nite. Many innovative and forward looking steps have been taken in last nine years. But much more needs to be done. Miles to go before I sleep!'' he said in a post on X.

Despite various obstacles, the Kejriwal government has established new benchmarks in the public services sector in 2023, Planning Department Minister Atishi said on the release of the statistical handbook.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
3 Tokens With Low Risk and High Returns in 2024: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Retik Finance (RETIK), and Dogecoin (DOGE)

3 Tokens With Low Risk and High Returns in 2024: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Retik Fin...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court to rule on Idaho's strict abortion ban in medical emergencies; Late M&A bonanza stokes healthcare dealmakers ahead of JPMorgan conference and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court to rule on Idaho's strict abortion ban...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Rafael Nadal unsure of Australian Open due to hip discomfort; NBA roundup: Knicks turn back Joel Embiid, 76ers and more

Sports News Roundup: Rafael Nadal unsure of Australian Open due to hip disco...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump hits back at Biden, attacks Haley in first 2024 trip to Iowa; Epstein invoked 5th Amendment right to silence 600 times - court filings nad more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump hits back at Biden, attacks Haley in first 2...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024