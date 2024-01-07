Left Menu

Cold wave sweeps Jammu region

Banihal town along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was the coldest place in Jammu region with a low of minus 2.2 degrees Celsius followed by Bhaderwah in Doda district which recorded a minimum of 0.2 degrees Celsius.

Jammu recorded the coldest night of the season as the minimum temperature dropped four notches below normal to settle at 3.4 degrees Celsius, an official of the meteorological department said on Sunday. Fog also disrupted flight and train schedules, inconveniencing many passengers. Banihal town along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was the coldest place in Jammu region with a low of minus 2.2 degrees Celsius followed by Bhaderwah in Doda district which recorded a minimum of 0.2 degrees Celsius. Katra, the famous town in Reasi district which serves as the base camp for the pilgrims visiting Vaishno Devi shrine, recorded a night temperature of 6 degrees Celsius, the official said.

