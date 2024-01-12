Marriott International's Moxy to debut in Bengaluru next week

Marriott International's playful, young hotel brand - Moxy, is set to debut in Bengaluru next week and by 2025 the global hospitality firm is planning to add another three properties under this brand in the country.

''Moxy is a relatively young brand for us and the first Moxy was launched in September 2014, in Milan in Italy. Currently we have 125 Moxy hotels worldwide.

''In India this is our 17th brand, which will debut on Monday with 128-keys Moxy Bengaluru Airport Prestige Tech Cloud,'' Marriott International Area Vice - President South Asia - Ranju Alex told PTI.

The company is also planning to open Moxy Mumbai in Andheri West with 106 rooms, which is expected to open in March this year, Alex said.

By early 2025, Marriott International is planning to add two more properties under the Moxy brand - Moxy Chennai OMR with 125 rooms and Moxy Bengaluru Sarjapur with 200 rooms, she added.

''We are also in conversation for some more projects, but we are waiting for them to be finalised and signed. The brand is generating a lot of interest and we hope that this brand will be as successful as the rest of the brands,'' she said.

For Moxy, Marriott International is looking at opportunities in tier I cities as well as some leisure destinations where the demographic suits the brand.

When asked about the challenges of getting skilled manpower, Alex said, Marriott International is highly focused on skill training internally as well as externally, therefore, the hospitality company has always attracted good talent.

''So, we do not see any challenges in attracting the right talent for our Moxy brand as well,'' she added.

Further, talking about the overall expansion in the country, she said, the luxury and select service hotels are growing faster in the country.

''Having said that, all our brands are growing in India as every market has a different stage of development and according to that we are growing. In fact we are also looking at opportunities to introduce the rest of our 13 brands in India,'' she added.

Marriott International has 8,700 properties across the globe with more than 30 brands in 139 countries and territories. In India, Marriott International has over 148 hotels across 17 brands in over 49 cities, including Moxy.

