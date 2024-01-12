Left Menu

China coal mine accident kills at least 8, rescue ops underway - Xinhua

Rescue operations were underway after eight people died and 15 missing following an accident in a coal mine in the city of Pingdingshan, central China's Henan Province on Friday, state news agency Xinhua reported. Preliminary investigation showed the accident occurred around 2:55 p.m. local time due to a coal and gas outburst at the mine, which is owned by China's Pingdingshan Tianan Coal Mining.

Rescue operations were underway after eight people died and 15 missing following an accident in a coal mine in the city of Pingdingshan, central China's Henan Province on Friday, state news agency Xinhua reported.

Preliminary investigation showed the accident occurred around 2:55 p.m. local time due to a coal and gas outburst at the mine, which is owned by China's Pingdingshan Tianan Coal Mining. According to the city's emergency management agency, of the 45 people in the mine, eight were dead and 15 missing, while rescuers have made contact with the remaining 22, Xinhua added.

"A total of 425 people were working underground when the accident took place, and 380 of them have been lifted out of the mine," the report said. Xinhua reported that local authorities have begun the rescue operations and further investigations into the accident were underway.

