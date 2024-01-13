Researchers from Mizoram University discover new coral snake species

Researchers from Mizoram University's zoology department have discovered a new species of coral snake in the state.

It has been named Sinomicrurus gorei after British India doctor Gore, according to HT Lalremsanga, a zoology professor at Mizoram University.

Lalremsanga, along with his research scholar Lalbiakzuala and other researchers from outside the state discovered the new species of coral snake.

The reptile is locally known as 'Rulṭhihna' due to its striking resemblance to a Mizo traditional amber necklace called 'Ṭhihna', Lalremsanga said.

The researchers made this discovery while studying the skeletal and DNA (nuclear and mitochondrial gene 5) of coral snakes in Mizoram.

The new species was unveiled in a study titled 'Reappraisal of the systematics of two sympatric coral snakes (Reptilia: Elapidae)', which was published in the British science journal, Systematics & Biodiversity (Taylor & Francis Group) on January 10.

According to Lalremsanga, a total of nine species of Sinomicrurus coral snakes have been discovered worldwide, and out of these, only one species called Sinomicrurus macclellandi is found in Northeast India.

He mentioned that until this research, Sinomicrurus gorei was considered the same species as Sinomicrurus macclellandi due to their close resemblance.

''Since 2008, I have suspected that Sinomicrurus gorei is a different species. However, other researchers did not agree with me, possibly because they failed to study the data and various parameters,'' Lalremsanga said.

However, a recent study showed that Sinomicrurus gorei is indeed a different species, with unique patterns and different scales, hemipenis, DNA, and skull (based on CT-Scan), he said.

The new study also revealed that while Sinomicrurus macclellandi can lay 6-14 eggs at a time, Sinomicrurus gorei lays up to three eggs, he said.

In Mizoram, Sinomicrurus macclellandi is primarily found in hilly or elevated areas, while Sinomicrurus gorei is found in both low-lying and hilly areas, he added.

