Ukraine suffers mass Russian missile attack-officials

Air defences shot down Russian missiles in at least five regions across Ukraine, according to local officials from those provinces. However, no details were given on whether any targets were hit, and far less information about the attack than usual was provided by officials.

Ukraine suffered a massed Russian missile attack in the early hours of Saturday, its air force said, adding that Moscow had fired some of its most fearsome hypersonic missiles. Air defences shot down Russian missiles in at least five regions across Ukraine, according to local officials from those provinces.

However, no details were given on whether any targets were hit, and far less information about the attack than usual was provided by officials. Ukraine's air force warned during the attack that Russia had fired Kinzhal missiles -- perhaps the hardest conventional Russian missile to shoot down, moving at several times the speed of sound.

Police in the northern region of Chernihiv posted a picture of a large crater made by a downed missile. "As a result of being hit by the debris of an enemy missile, several private homes and non-residential buildings were damaged, one building was practically destroyed," the police wrote, adding that a dog had been killed but no people were hurt.

