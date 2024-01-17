Left Menu

Russian missiles hit Ukraine's Kharkiv, wounding 4, officials say

Russian missiles hit the centre of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second city, on Tuesday, injuring four people slightly and damaging residences, local officials said. Kharkiv Regional Governor Oleh Synehubov, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said two Russian missiles had hit the city centre and four people had suffered light injuries.

Russian missiles hit the centre of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second city, on Tuesday, injuring four people slightly and damaging residences, local officials said.

Kharkiv Regional Governor Oleh Synehubov, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said two Russian missiles had hit the city centre and four people had suffered light injuries. Synehubov said residences had been damaged in the attack. Emergency crews were at the scene.

"These strikes were in the city centre," Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov wrote on Telegram. "Precisely where there is no military infastrcture and precisely where there are in fact residences." Kharkiv, in Ukraine's northeast, has been a frequent target of attacks, but in the space of the nearly two-year-old conflict, the city has not fallen into Russian hands. Russian missiles hit a hotel in the city last week, injuring 11 people.

