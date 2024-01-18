Left Menu

Science News Roundup: Japan counts down to precision 'moon sniper' landing mission

18-01-2024
Science News Roundup: Japan counts down to precision 'moon sniper' landing mission
Representative Image

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Japan counts down to precision 'moon sniper' landing mission

Japan aims to become the fifth country to put a spacecraft on the moon when it attempts a precision landing on Friday, in what would be a boost for a space programme that has suffered a wave of setbacks and been eclipsed by rival China. Dubbed the "moon sniper", the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) probe is attempting to land within 100 metres (328 feet) of its target, a technology JAXA says is unprecedented and essential in the search for moon water and human habitability.

