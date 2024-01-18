Sofitel Mumbai BKC becomes the First Hotel in India to receive the prestigious Green Key Certification

Sofitel Mumbai BKC is delighted to announce that it has been awarded Green Key Certification by the National Jury Green Key India and the Center for Environment Education (CEE). The hotel is the very first in the country to have been awarded this prestigious certification.

Launched in India in 2023, Green Key is the leading standard for excellence in the field of environmental responsibility and sustainable operation within the tourism industry. In India, the Green Key certificate is being implemented by the Centre for Environment Education (CEE) Ahmedabad, which is a full member of the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE). Green Key India is an initiative of CEE, Ahmedabad.

Says Sofitel Mumbai BKC's General Manager Manish Dayya, ''This past year has been thrilling for us, with numerous accolades being awarded to the hotel. The Green Key Certification is not just another feather in our caps; it's a symbol of our collective efforts and commitment as a team to sustainability. Sofitel Mumbai BKC now stands as the inaugural recipient of this certification in India, one of only two such certifications globally, among the very best in their category, available worldwide. For our parent company Accor, and for all the hotel brands under the Accor umbrella (including Sofitel Hotels and Resorts), sustainability is at the very core of our business – sustainable transformation is a commitment we take very seriously, and our global mission is to have 100% of all Accor hotels certified in the next few years. We are delighted to be able to support the Accor vision with our local efforts, and hope to pave the way for many more sustainability-led breakthroughs in 2024.'' To learn more about Green Key India, please visit: https://www.ceeindia.org/greenkey About Sofitel Mumbai BKC A perfect mélange of the French way of life and warm Indian hospitality, the grandeur of Sofitel Mumbai BKC is reflected in its unrivaled facilities and personalized service from the heart. Strategically located in the city's central business district – the Bandra Kurla Complex, Sofitel Mumbai BKC is designed specifically for the global traveler, offering multifaceted experiences in cuisine, entertainment and relaxation. 302 rooms and suites, cutting-edge meeting spaces, the Club Millésime Executive Lounge, a wealth of dining options, Sofitel SPA, Sofitel FITNESS, a Hair & Beauty Salon, and a serene open-air pool, make this luxury hotel a haven for both business and leisure travelers.

About Sofitel Sofitel Hotels & Resorts is an ambassador of modern French style, culture and art-de-vivre around the world. Established in 1964, Sofitel is the first international luxury hotel brand to originate from France, with more than 120 chic and remarkable hotels in many of the world's most sought-after destinations. Sofitel exudes a refined and understated sense of modern luxury, always blending a touch of French elegance with the very best of the locale. Sofitel also includes a selection of heritage luxury hotels under the Sofitel Legend banner, renowned for their timeless elegance and storied past. Some notable hotels in the Sofitel portfolio include Sofitel Paris Le Scribe Opera, Sofitel London St James, Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk, Sofitel Legend Old Cataract Aswan, Sofitel Mexico City Reforma, Sofitel Legend Santa Clara Cartagena, Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi and Sofitel Ambassador Seoul. Sofitel is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,400 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL - Accor Live Limitless – a lifestyle loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.

