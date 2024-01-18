Wild tusker roams in Odisha's Baripada town

A wild tusker roamed the streets of Baripada town in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district after it strayed from its herd, forest officials said on Thursday.

In a viral video, the wild animal was seen roaming in the town on Wednesday night to find a way to return to the forests. The panic-stricken onlookers were heard warning others about the elephant. However, no one was injured in the incident, the officials said.

The elephant first trespassed into MKC Government High School on Wednesday night. Some inmates were there in the school hostel. After getting information, the local forest and police officials rescued them, said Santosh Joshi, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Baripada.

Later, the tusker broke the boundary fencing wire. The forest officials equipped with a tranquillizer chased the jumbo and sent it back to the Similipal wildlife sanctuary, he said.

