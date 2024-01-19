MRAI's 11th IMRC Gears Up to Unlock the Potential of the Indian Recycling Sector from 23rd - 25th Jan at Kolkata

Material Recycling Association of India (MRAI) is organizing the 11th IMRC conference and expo on the recycling industry from 23rd - 25th Jan 2024 at Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan, Kolkata, India. MRAI's 11th IMRC conference and Expo is Asia's biggest event which will be attended by more than 2,000 delegates having 200 exhibitors from more than 35 countries are participating in this event. More importantly, this year's event has the Circular Economy Model Demonstration zone having the best innovation in the recycling and circular economy and it will be demonstrated by the Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) from Ropar, Kanpur, Kharagpur, and Bombay. The theme of the conference will be more focused on the 'Recycling Industry Transition Towards Vision 2047'. The three-day event will have detailed deliberations on the roadmap for the Recycling Industry to achieve 'Vision 2047' towards sustainable consumption and production patterns to minimize environmental degradation. Hon'ble Shri Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal & Mines and Hon'ble Shri. Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister of Steel confirmed their presence as our Chief Guest for 24th Jan and 25th Jan 2024. This 3-days event will be graced by key policymakers including Shri Amitabh Kanta, Sherpa, G-20, GOI, Ms. Ruchika Govil Chaudhary, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Steel, Ms. Farida Naik, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Mines, Shri Ved Prakash Mishra, Director - HSM, MoEF&CC, Shri Anand Kumar, Director, CPCB, Shri Vijay Yadav, Director, CPCB, Dr. Sandeep Chatterjee, Shri Shivam Trivedi, Member Secretary, PCD-12, BIS, Sanjay Kumar, DG, DHEMO, Niti Aayog, Shri Vishal Kumar Rana, Member Secretary, MTD-8, BIS, Paresh Goel, Director, MoRTH etc. Sanjay Mehta, President, MRAI shared, "The year 2024 will turn out to be the year in which India's newly introduced reforms will propel it into a growth trajectory exceeding 8% which will cross the $4 trillion GDP mark. At the same time, pressing issues like Climate change, Environmental pollution, and dwindling natural resources are the major challenging issues that certainly require resource efficiency and promote the circular economy. Therefore, India needs to adopt sustainable production and consumption with the minimum content of recyclable material, effective waste management, and a scientific way of recycling.'' India has the potential to become a global leader in recycling, given its vast population and the increasing awareness of the importance of sustainability. The recycling industry in India has the potential to create jobs, reduce the impact of waste on the environment, and contribute to the country's economic growth. India's Recycling and Circular Economy related policy reforms are also aligning significant strides in this direction to mitigate these challenges. Such challenges require urgent solutions to convert ideas into action for climate change, decarbonization, cutting down carbon emissions, achieving circularity, and sustainability. Looking at pressing issues, MRAI's 11th IMRC agenda is to highlight more on the future of Recycling, Circular Economy, Sustainability, Net Zero Emissions, Ensuring Raw Material Security, Zero Import Duty on Non-Ferrous Metal Scrap, EU Waste Shipment Law, CBAM, Standardization, Climate Change, Technological Advancement, etc. It will be more aligned with the Government policy measures to implement and enforce policies and regulations that include measures such as setting targets for reducing waste generation, promoting circular economy practices, and supporting sustainable procurement policies in consideration of the inclusive participation from stakeholders. Overall, it intends to accelerate the net-zero transition by enabling the world to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement in a human-centric way. The 11th IMRC year's conference will serve as an accelerator of that cooperation, deepening connections between policymakers from the Ministry of Steel, Ministry of Mines, MoEF&CC, CPCB, MeiTY, BIS, Niti Aayog, MorTH, global recyclers, traders, scrapyard owners, technology players, academicians. The event also gathers support and participation from Key Global Recycling Associations like ISRI, BIR, EURIC, and BMR along with Domestic Associations like AIIFA, ANMA, ASMA, BME, BNFMA, ICDC, CGSIMA, CSRA, JEMA, SMAM. MRAI's 11th IMRC conference will have an exclusive session on Plastic, Tyres, EPR Frameworks, Ferrous, Non-Ferrous, Plastic, E-Waste, Tyre, ELVs, and Non-Ferrous Demand-Supply Outlook which will be graced by speakers from the Ministry of Steel, Ministry of Mines, MoEF&CC, Niti Aayog, CPCB, BIS, DCPC, Industry Associations, CEO of Recycling Industry and Academic Institutions, etc. Amar Singh, Secretary General, MRAI shared, ''India is taking a leadership role in promoting sustainability and circular economy to minimize the carbon emission and environment impacts. MRAI is at the forefront of promoting the sustainable and scientific way of recycling practices and adding inputs in policy-making to ensure a better future for the planet.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)