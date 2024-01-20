Left Menu

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 20-01-2024 13:31 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 13:26 IST
Cold conditions persist in Rajasthan; mercury dips below 10 deg C at several places
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
Rajasthan continued to reel under cold conditions with the minimum temperature dropping below 10 degrees Celsius at several places on Saturday morning, the meteorological department said. The weather across the state remained mostly dry with very dense fog at some places in the morning, it said.

With a minimum temperature of 5.1 degrees Celsius, Sirohi was the coldest in the state on Saturday morning, the weather bulletin showed.

Sikar recorded a low of 5.2 degrees Celsius, followed by 5.3 degrees Celsius in Pilani, 5.8 degrees Celsius in Jaipur, 6 degrees Celsius in Anta, and 6.2 degrees Celsius in Alwar, Churu and Fatehpur, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

