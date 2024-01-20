Left Menu

Minimum temperature in Delhi 8.5 deg C

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2024 20:41 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 20:41 IST
Delhi on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 8.5 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The city's maximum temperature settled at 17.7 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, the IMD said.

The IMD had issued an ''orange alert'' for dense fog in Delhi and adjoining areas for the day.

Due to foggy conditions, at least 11 Delhi-bound trains or those running on routes passing through the national capital were running late, according to railway officials.

The humidity oscillated between 87 per cent and 62 per cent. The IMD has forecast the maximum and minimum temperatures for Sunday at 18 and 9 degree Celsius, respectively.

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 5 pm stood at 329, which falls in the 'very poor' category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

