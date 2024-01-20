Left Menu

Japan's SLIM lander lands on the Moon; spacecraft not generating power as expected, says JAXA

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 20-01-2024 21:00 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 21:00 IST
Japan's SLIM lander lands on the Moon; spacecraft not generating power as expected, says JAXA
Image Credit: JAXA
  • Country:
  • Japan

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's SLIM lunar lander successfully landed on the moon's surface on January 20, 2024, at 0:20 am (JST), the agency confirmed on Saturday, adding that it has established communication with the spacecraft after the landing.

Short for the Smart Lander for Investigating Moon, the SLIM lander launched on September 7, 2023, from the Tanegashima Space Center. The key goal of this mission was to achieve a pinpoint landing with an accuracy of less than 100 meters on the lunar surface and also demonstrate obstacle detection techniques by a lightweight probe.

While the SLIM lander has successfully touched down on the lunar surface, there are current challenges with the solar cells, which are not generating power as expected.

The mission team is prioritizing data acquisition from the SLIM lander on the moon Detailed analysis of the data collected by the lander will be conducted in future, JAXA said in a statement.

TRENDING

1
Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR Hosts Inaugural Industry Partners Meet

Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR Hosts Inaugural Industry Partners Meet

 India
2
Shares of Hindustan Unilever settle nearly 4 per cent lower post Q3 earnings

Shares of Hindustan Unilever settle nearly 4 per cent lower post Q3 earnings

 India
3
Innovating User Experience: How Web Development Has Transformed Online Blackjack

Innovating User Experience: How Web Development Has Transformed Online Black...

 Global
4
National Institute of Fashion Technology celebrates 39 years of excellence

National Institute of Fashion Technology celebrates 39 years of excellence

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024