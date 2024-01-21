Left Menu

Dense fog in parts of Rajasthan; Fatehpur coldest with minimum temperature of 1 deg C

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 21-01-2024 16:03 IST | Created: 21-01-2024 15:59 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
Dense fog and cold wave was recorded at isolated places of Rajasthan on Sunday, according to the meteorological department.

According to the weather bulletin, Fatehpur in Sikar was the coldest in the state with a minimum temperature of one degree Celsius on Sunday morning, while Alwar, Pilani, Sikar and Karauli recorded a low of 3 degrees Celsius each.

Churu recorded a minimum temperature of 4 degrees Celsius, followed by 4.2 degrees Celsius in Anta, 4.4 degrees Celsius in Dholpur, 4.6 degrees Celsius in Bhilwara, 4.9 degrees Celsius in Banasthali, 5.9 degrees Celsius in Sirohi, and 6 degrees Celsius in Chittorgarh.

Jaipur noted a minimum temperature of 7.3 degrees Celsius on Sunday morning, the bulletin added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

