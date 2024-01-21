PM Modi gives 'Wed in India' call to retain wealth within country

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday flagged the issue of couples opting for destination weddings abroad and said people should be encouraged to ''Wed in India'' so that wealth remains within the country.

Virtually addressing the foundation laying ceremony of the Khodaldham Trust Cancer Hospital to come up in Gujarat's Amreli city, the PM also appealed to the people to help promote domestic tourism.

Modi said his government has taken steps to ensure that people do not face difficulties in the treatment of cancer by setting up around 30 new hospitals for providing medical care for the disease and ensuring the availability of medicines at affordable prices.

More than 1.5 lakh 'Ayushman Arogya Mandirs' (health centres) have also been built at the village level to help in the early diagnosis of the disease, he said.

Addressing the gathering of members of the Leuva Patidar community which manages the Shri Khodaldham Trust-Kagavad, Modi said, ''Is it appropriate to hold marriage abroad? Can't the marriage be held in our country? How much of India's wealth goes out.'' ''You should create an environment that this disease of getting married abroad does not enter your community. Why shouldn't the marriage take place at the feet of Ma Khodal (Goddess revered by the community). I would say 'Wed In India', like Made in India, Marry in India,'' he said.

He also appealed to the people to help promote tourism within the country.

''As much as possible, tour your country first. If you want to travel, then travel within your country. Travel around your country, promote tourism in your country,'' Modi said.

The prime minister said the treatment of a serious disease like cancer is a big challenge for any person or family. The government has tried to ensure people do not face difficulties in the treatment.

''With this idea, around 30 new cancer hospitals have been set up, and work on 10 more cancer hospitals is underway,'' he said.

With early diagnosis being vital for the treatment of cancer, the central government has built more than 1.5 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandirs at the village level with stress on using these health centres to help in the early diagnosis of cancer, he said.

The government's effort have also helped women with the early detection of cervical and breast cancers at these Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, he added.

The prime minister said the Ayushman Bharat Yojana launched by his government has helped more than six crore beneficiaries, a large number of whom are cancer patients.

The government also opened 10,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras, which provide medicines at a discount of up to 80 per cent, he said. The number of PM Jan Aushadhi Kendras will be increased to 25,000, he said.

The availability of medicines at low costs has helped patients save Rs 30,000 crore, Modi said.

The government has also regulated the prices of cancer medicines which has helped lakhs of patients, he said.

Modi also praised Gujarat and said the state has presented a model of big reforms in the health sector. ''In the last 20 years, Gujarat has made unprecedented progress in the field of health,'' he said.

The state has witnessed an increase in the number of medical colleges to 40 from 11 in 20 years, the PM said.

The number of MBBS seats rose five times, and PG seats three times. An AIIMS was set up in Rajkot, and the number of pharmacy colleges in the state rose to 100 from 13 in 2002, he said. The number of diploma pharmacy colleges in the state has also increased from six to 30 during these 20 years, Modi said.

''Gujarat has presented a model of huge reforms in the field of health. Community health centres have been opened at the village level and health services have been taken to the tribal and poor regions. People's trust in the 108 ambulance service has only become stronger,'' he said.

Modi also congratulated the Leuva Patidar community over the Khodaldham Trust set to complete 14 years of its existence in the next few weeks, and said it has worked to change the lives of lakhs of people through its service in the areas of education, agriculture and health.

He appealed to the community members to work on nine requests -- save water, encourage digital transaction, cleanliness, promote made in India products, promote tourism within the country, natural farming, use of millets, take care of fitness, and stay away from drugs and other addictions.

