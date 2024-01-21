Left Menu

Nitish Kumar inaugurates 500-bed Sriram Janki medical college in Bihar's Samastipur district

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inaugurated the 500-bed Sriram Janki Medical College and Hospital SJMCH at Sarairanjan in Samastipur district on Sunday.The land for the institute, which also has 100 MBBS seats, was donated by the Sriram Janki Trust.

PTI | Samastipur | Updated: 21-01-2024 17:27 IST | Created: 21-01-2024 17:24 IST
Nitish Kumar inaugurates 500-bed Sriram Janki medical college in Bihar's Samastipur district
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inaugurated the 500-bed Sriram Janki Medical College and Hospital (SJMCH) at Sarairanjan in Samastipur district on Sunday.

The land for the institute, which also has 100 MBBS seats, was donated by the Sriram Janki Trust. It was built at an estimated cost of Rs 591 crore, officials said.

Soon after the inauguration, the CM chaired a meeting of senior officials of state health department and staff members of the hospital.

He hoped the new hospital will go a long way in meeting the healthcare requirements of the region. ''With the inauguration of this hospital, people of this area will not have to go to other cities for better treatment. All medical facilities with advanced technologies are available here'', the CM said.

''The capacity of this hospital will soon be increased to 1,000 beds. The Centre also played an important role in setting up of this medical college'', the CM said.

Others present on the occasion included Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, several Bihar ministers and local MLAs of the area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shares of Hindustan Unilever settle nearly 4 per cent lower post Q3 earnings

Shares of Hindustan Unilever settle nearly 4 per cent lower post Q3 earnings

 India
2
Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR Hosts Inaugural Industry Partners Meet

Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR Hosts Inaugural Industry Partners Meet

 India
3
Binance Coin (BNB) price takes a hit as India bans parent exchange, investors flock to Retik Finance (RETIK)

Binance Coin (BNB) price takes a hit as India bans parent exchange, investor...

 United States
4
Innovating User Experience: How Web Development Has Transformed Online Blackjack

Innovating User Experience: How Web Development Has Transformed Online Black...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024