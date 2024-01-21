Magnitude 5.2 earthquake strikes northern Colombia
Reuters | Updated: 21-01-2024 23:20 IST | Created: 21-01-2024 23:20 IST
A magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck a mountainous region of northern Colombia at a depth of 151 kilometers (94 miles) on Sunday, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).
There were no immediate reports of damage.
