Left Menu

Landslide in mountainous southwestern China buries 44 people

A landslide in southwestern Chinas mountainous Yunnan province early on Monday buried 44 people and forced the evacuation of 200 more.The disaster struck just before 6 a.m. in the village of Liangshui, under the town of Tangfang in Zhenxiong County. The county publicity department said rescue efforts were underway to find victims buried in 18 separate houses.There were no immediate reports of deaths or injuries.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 22-01-2024 08:57 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 08:57 IST
Landslide in mountainous southwestern China buries 44 people
  • Country:
  • China

A landslide in southwestern China's mountainous Yunnan province early on Monday buried 44 people and forced the evacuation of 200 more.

The disaster struck just before 6 a.m. in the village of Liangshui, under the town of Tangfang in Zhenxiong County. The county publicity department said rescue efforts were underway to find victims buried in 18 separate houses.

There were no immediate reports of deaths or injuries. The cause of the landslide wasn't immediately known, although photos from the scene appeared to show snow on the ground.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; Ex-Pfizer employee convicted of insider trading on COVID drug trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
3
Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 vehicles

Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 ...

 India
4
For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a battle with brain tumour

For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024