Landslide buries 47 people in China
At least 47 people were buried in a landslide that struck southwest Chinas Yunnan province on Monday.The disaster happened in the Liangshui village of Zhaotong city at 551 am Beijing time, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.More than 200 rescuers along with 33 firefighting vehicles and 10 loading machines were mobilised to search for the missing.
PTI | Beijing | Updated: 22-01-2024 09:23 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 09:23 IST
- Country:
- China
At least 47 people were buried in a landslide that struck southwest China's Yunnan province on Monday.
The disaster happened in the Liangshui village of Zhaotong city at 5:51 am Beijing time, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.
More than 200 rescuers along with 33 firefighting vehicles and 10 loading machines were mobilised to search for the missing. There were no immediate reports of deaths or injuries. The cause of the landslide was not immediately known.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Taiwan's election is shaped by economic realities, not just Beijing's threats to use force
China's assistant commerce minister met Saudi Aramco executive in Beijing
"Fact that there is only one China...": Beijing opens up on Taiwan poll results
MORNING BID EUROPE-Markets weather Beijing's displeasure on Taiwan
Philippines presidential palace reaffirms "One China policy" after Beijing rebuke