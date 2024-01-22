Left Menu

Landslide buries 47 people in China

At least 47 people were buried in a landslide that struck southwest Chinas Yunnan province on Monday.The disaster happened in the Liangshui village of Zhaotong city at 551 am Beijing time, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.More than 200 rescuers along with 33 firefighting vehicles and 10 loading machines were mobilised to search for the missing.

At least 47 people were buried in a landslide that struck southwest China's Yunnan province on Monday.

The disaster happened in the Liangshui village of Zhaotong city at 5:51 am Beijing time, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

More than 200 rescuers along with 33 firefighting vehicles and 10 loading machines were mobilised to search for the missing. There were no immediate reports of deaths or injuries. The cause of the landslide was not immediately known.

