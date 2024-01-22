Left Menu

Eight bodies wash ashore in southern Turkey

"It has been conveyed by the Lebanese Embassy in Ankara that a ship carrying around 90 people departed from the coast between Lebanon and Syria for Cyprus on December 11 2023, that contact with the ship was cut hours later and the ship was lost after," the governor's office said. "It has been identified that the production location of the shoes and clothes of the other five bodies are Syria." The Lebanese Embassy in Ankara was not immediately available for comment.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 22-01-2024 18:48 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 18:48 IST
Eight bodies wash ashore in southern Turkey
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Eight bodies washed ashore in southern Turkey in the past six days and most of them may be from a lost migrant ship sailing toward Cyprus from the Lebanese-Syrian coast, according to broadcaster Haberturk and the local governor's office. Authorities in the province of Antalya found the bodies of an adult and a child in the Manavgat and Alanya regions on Wednesday, Haberturk said, with another three bodies found in the area on Thursday and a sixth on Sunday.

Two other bodies were found at a hotel beach in the Serik region on Monday, it said, bringing the total to eight. In a statement on Sunday, prior to the discovery of the last two bodies, the Antalya governor's office said one of the bodies belonged to a Turkish national who had previously gone missing, pending forensics.

The other five bodies could be from the ship heading towards Cyprus, it said, adding that meteorological records over the past week indicated the ship may have sunk with the bodies washing north toward Turkey due to prevailing winds and waves. "It has been conveyed by the Lebanese Embassy in Ankara that a ship carrying around 90 people departed from the coast between Lebanon and Syria for Cyprus on December 11 2023, that contact with the ship was cut hours later and the ship was lost after," the governor's office said.

"It has been identified that the production location of the shoes and clothes of the other five bodies are Syria." The Lebanese Embassy in Ankara was not immediately available for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; Ex-Pfizer employee convicted of insider trading on COVID drug trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
3
For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a battle with brain tumour

For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a ...

 India
4
Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 vehicles

Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024