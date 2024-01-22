Left Menu

Tableau on Gujarat's tourism village Dhordo to be showcased in Republic Day parade

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 22-01-2024 19:58 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 19:39 IST
Tableau on Gujarat's tourism village Dhordo to be showcased in Republic Day parade
Image Credit: IANS
A tableau on Dhordo village in Kutch, which recently made it to the list of 54 best tourism villages, will be showcased in the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, the Gujarat government said on Monday.

As per an official release, ''Dhordo: Global Identity of Gujarat's Border Tourism'' will be the theme of the tableau to be showcased during the parade on the Kartavyapath on the 75th Republic Day celebrations on January 26.

Dhordo, which the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) included on the list of 'best tourism villages 2023', will take centre stage in showcasing ''the unique blend of tradition, tourism, and technology that defines the essence of a “developed India'', the release said.

Dhordo has overcome adversities to emerge as a top tourist destination, portraying the spirit of Gujarat's border tourism, it stated.

The tableau will feature ''Bhunga'' houses of Dhordo, also acknowledged by UNWTO, along with local handicrafts, Rogan art, the ''Rann Utsav,'' tent city, and 'Garba,' which was declared as Gujarat's ''Intangible Cultural Heritage'' by UNESCO.

Twenty-five tableaux, including 16 from various states and union territories and nine from Central government departments, will be showcased at the Republic Day parade.

French President Emmanuel Macron will be the chief guest at the event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

