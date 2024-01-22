Earthquake of magnitude 7.01 strikes Kyrgyzstan-Xinjiang border region -GFZ

A magnitude 7.01 earthquake struck the Kyrgyzstan-Xinjiang border region on Tuesday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ)said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.

