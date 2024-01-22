Earthquake of magnitude 7.01 strikes Kyrgyzstan-Xinjiang border region -GFZ
Reuters | Updated: 22-01-2024 23:56 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 23:55 IST
A magnitude 7.01 earthquake struck the Kyrgyzstan-Xinjiang border region on Tuesday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ)said.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.
