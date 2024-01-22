Left Menu

Earthquake of magnitude 7.01 strikes Kyrgyzstan-Xinjiang border region -GFZ

Reuters | Updated: 22-01-2024 23:56 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 23:55 IST
Earthquake of magnitude 7.01 strikes Kyrgyzstan-Xinjiang border region -GFZ
Representative Image
  • Kyrgyz Republic

A magnitude 7.01 earthquake struck the Kyrgyzstan-Xinjiang border region on Tuesday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ)said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

