Left Menu

ED raids in north India states in HUDA refund 'scam' case probe

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-01-2024 10:28 IST | Created: 23-01-2024 10:26 IST
ED raids in north India states in HUDA refund 'scam' case probe
Representative Image Image Credit: maxpixel
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday raided multiple locations in Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula and a location in Himachal Pradesh as part of a money laundering probe linked to an alleged fake refund scam in the HUDA, official sources said.

Around 18 premises in these cities are being searched by the officials of the federal probe agency, they said.

A location in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district is also being covered.

The probe pertains to a ED case, registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), linked to an alleged Rs 70 crore fake refund scam in the Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA), the sources said.

HUDA is now known as 'Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran'.

The role of at least six officials of the HUDA is under scanner of the agency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
H&M pulls ad after complaints over sexualisation of school girls

H&M pulls ad after complaints over sexualisation of school girls

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: India's Cipla Q3 profit tops estimates on North America sales boost; Cameroon rolls out the world's first malaria vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: India's Cipla Q3 profit tops estimates on North America...

 Global
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan stocks keep surging, central banks seen on hold

GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan stocks keep surging, central banks seen on hold

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech challenges AstraZeneca with breast cancer precision drug trial; Countries risk missing deadline for pandemic accord, says WHO chief and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech challenges AstraZeneca with breast cancer prec...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024