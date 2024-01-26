Light snowfall in higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh

Higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh received light snowfall on Friday, ending the prolonged dry spell in some areas.

According to the local meteorological department, light snowfall was received at the north portal of Atal Tunnel in Kullu district, Bharmour and Pangi in Chamba district. Light to moderate snowfall was received in Rohtang Pass, Baralacha Pass, Shinkula Pass and Kunzum Pass, it said.

Higher hills of the state are very likely to witness snowfall in isolated areas till January 31. Weather will remain dry in the mid-hills till January 29. The mid-hills are very likely to witness snowfall and rainfall in isolated areas on January 30 and 31 while weather will remain dry in lower hills and plains till January 31, the local MeT office said.

Meanwhile, the weather was partly cloudy and hazy across Himachal Pradesh on Friday. Dense fog was witnessed in lower hills and plains.

The minimum temperature in the state's summer capital Shimla on Friday morning was 3.4 degrees Celsius.

Dharamshala, the winter capital of Himacal, recorded 6.2 degrees Celsius, while popular tourist destinations Manali and Dalhousie recorded a low of minus 2.3 degrees Celsius and 2.7 degrees Celsius, respectively. The minimum temperature in Shimla's Kufri was 0.1 degrees Celsius, Bilaspur 5.9 degrees Celsius, Solan 2.2 degrees Celsius and Mandi recorded 4.9 degrees Celsius.

Kukumseri village in Lahaul and Spiti district was the coldest with a low of minus 4.9 degrees Celsius, while Sundernagar in Mandi district was the hottest as it recorded 19.3 degrees Celsius maximum temperature.

