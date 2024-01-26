Left Menu

Light snowfall in higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh

The mid-hills are very likely to witness snowfall and rainfall in isolated areas on January 30 and 31 while weather will remain dry in lower hills and plains till January 31, the local MeT office said.Meanwhile, the weather was partly cloudy and hazy across Himachal Pradesh on Friday.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 26-01-2024 15:11 IST | Created: 26-01-2024 15:11 IST
Light snowfall in higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh
  • Country:
  • India

Higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh received light snowfall on Friday, ending the prolonged dry spell in some areas.

According to the local meteorological department, light snowfall was received at the north portal of Atal Tunnel in Kullu district, Bharmour and Pangi in Chamba district. Light to moderate snowfall was received in Rohtang Pass, Baralacha Pass, Shinkula Pass and Kunzum Pass, it said.

Higher hills of the state are very likely to witness snowfall in isolated areas till January 31. Weather will remain dry in the mid-hills till January 29. The mid-hills are very likely to witness snowfall and rainfall in isolated areas on January 30 and 31 while weather will remain dry in lower hills and plains till January 31, the local MeT office said.

Meanwhile, the weather was partly cloudy and hazy across Himachal Pradesh on Friday. Dense fog was witnessed in lower hills and plains.

The minimum temperature in the state's summer capital Shimla on Friday morning was 3.4 degrees Celsius.

Dharamshala, the winter capital of Himacal, recorded 6.2 degrees Celsius, while popular tourist destinations Manali and Dalhousie recorded a low of minus 2.3 degrees Celsius and 2.7 degrees Celsius, respectively. The minimum temperature in Shimla's Kufri was 0.1 degrees Celsius, Bilaspur 5.9 degrees Celsius, Solan 2.2 degrees Celsius and Mandi recorded 4.9 degrees Celsius.

Kukumseri village in Lahaul and Spiti district was the coldest with a low of minus 4.9 degrees Celsius, while Sundernagar in Mandi district was the hottest as it recorded 19.3 degrees Celsius maximum temperature.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Biden administration urges US Supreme Court to reverse abortion pill curbs; US signs up record 21.3 million people for 2024 Obamacare plans and more

Health News Roundup: Biden administration urges US Supreme Court to reverse ...

 Global
2
GLOBAL MARKETS-China stocks bounce loses steam; focus turns to ECB

GLOBAL MARKETS-China stocks bounce loses steam; focus turns to ECB

 Global
3
BRIEF-Hitachi, NEC Seek Up To $2.1 Billion Through Renesas Share Sale - Bloomberg News

BRIEF-Hitachi, NEC Seek Up To $2.1 Billion Through Renesas Share Sale - Bloo...

 Global
4
Tech Mahindra shares fall over 6 pc after December quarter earning

Tech Mahindra shares fall over 6 pc after December quarter earning

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024