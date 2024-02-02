Ericsson, IIT Kharagpur partner for joint research in AI, compute

Ericsson and Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur have announced a partnership for joint research in the area of artificial intelligence, compute and radio.

Under the collaboration, two agreements were inked between both the organisations which will allow researchers from both sides to collaborate towards developing novel AI and distributed compute technology towards 6G research.

A symposium on radio and network research was organised at GS Sanyal School of Telecommunications (GSSST), where leaders from Ericsson Research and IIT Kharagpur discussed the developments and advancements for the future of networks and communication, a release said.

AI and compute research are key to Ericsson's 6G networks as the compute offload needs to be managed dynamically at edge and the policies would primarily be driven by AI.

''These themes of research are well aligned with IIT Kharagpur and both organisations view this partnership as a way to push the boundaries of fundamental and applied research in the radio domain,'' the release added.

