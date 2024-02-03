UKMTO aware of heightened UAS activity west of Yemen's Hodeidah -Advisory note
Updated: 03-02-2024
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Friday that they were aware of heightened uncrewed aerial system (UAS) activity within 30nm radius centered to west of Yemen's Hodeidah.
There are currently no indications that commercial vessels are the intended target, it added in an advisory note.
