(Update: Deferred) SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 06-02-2024 10:19 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 13:04 IST
Image Credit: NASA
  • Country:
  • United States

SpaceX is targeting Tuesday, February 6 for a Falcon 9 launch of NASA's PACE (Plankton, Aerosol, Cloud, ocean Ecosystem) mission to orbit. The mission is scheduled to lift off no earlier than 1:33 a.m. EST from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

A live webcast of the PACE mission will begin on NASA+ and NASA Television about 45 minutes before liftoff.

This will be the fourth flight of Falcon 9's first stage booster supporting NASA's PACE mission, which previously launched Crew-7, CRS-29, and one Starlink mission. Following stage separation, the reusable first stage will land on Landing Zone 1 (LZ-1) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

Once launched, NASA's PACE satellite will observe ocean ecosystem health, clouds, and tiny airborne particles called aerosols, such as smoke and dust to help better understand how the ocean and atmosphere interact.

Using three onboard instruments called the Ocean Color Instrument, Spectro-polarimeter for Planetary Exploration, and the Hyper-Angular Rainbow Polarimeter No.2, the mission will collect data on clouds, aerosols, and phytoplankton growth that can determine ocean color. By measuring the color and amount of light, scientists can better understand the types and locations of microscopic algae, which are vital to the health of Earth’s oceans and marine life.

Update 1

Due to unfavourable weather, NASA and SpaceX are now targeting the PACE mission launch at 1:33 a.m. EST Wednesday, Feb. 7.

