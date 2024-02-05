US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as Treasury yields climb; earnings in focus

Wall Street opened lower on Monday, as Treasury yields rose after Fed Chair Jerome Powell pushed back firmly against market speculations of imminent rate cuts, while investors assessed earnings from corporate America.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 107.65 points, or 0.28%, at the open to 38,546.77. The S&P 500 opened lower by 1.42 points, or 0.03%, at 4,957.19, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 14.96 points, or 0.10%, to 15,613.99 at the opening bell.

