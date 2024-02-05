US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as Treasury yields climb; earnings in focus
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-02-2024 20:10 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 20:07 IST
- Country:
- United States
Wall Street opened lower on Monday, as Treasury yields rose after Fed Chair Jerome Powell pushed back firmly against market speculations of imminent rate cuts, while investors assessed earnings from corporate America.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 107.65 points, or 0.28%, at the open to 38,546.77. The S&P 500 opened lower by 1.42 points, or 0.03%, at 4,957.19, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 14.96 points, or 0.10%, to 15,613.99 at the opening bell.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India does as many cashless payments in a month, as much America does in three years, says EAM Jaishankar
GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stock index gains while US Treasury yields fall
GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stock index gains while US Treasury yields fall
GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stock index gains while US Treasury yields fall
Health News Roundup: India's Cipla Q3 profit tops estimates on North America sales boost; Cameroon rolls out the world's first malaria vaccine and more