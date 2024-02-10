Left Menu

Rahul slams government over corrupt practices in Pragati Maidan tunnel project: 'Amrit kaal' prevailing

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2024 15:39 IST | Created: 10-02-2024 14:47 IST
Rahul slams government over corrupt practices in Pragati Maidan tunnel project: 'Amrit kaal' prevailing
Rahul Gandhi Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday attacked the Modi government over alleged ''glaring infirmities'' in the Pragati Maidan tunnel project, saying the 'Amrit Kaal' of the corrupt is prevailing.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on June 19, 2022, inaugurated the 1.3-km-long tunnel and five underpasses as part of the Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor Project that aims to ease connectivity between central Delhi with the eastern parts of the city and the satellite towns of Noida and Ghaziabad.

The Delhi government's Public Works Department (PWD) has issued a notice to Larsen and Toubro over the alleged ''glaring infirmities'' in the project while demanding a ''token amount'' of Rs 500 crore from the firm and directing it to immediately initiate repair work. Larsen and Toubro has said that they have made a counterclaim of Rs 500 crore against the PWD.

In a post on X in Hindi, Gandhi said, ''The 'Amrit Kaal' of the corrupt is prevailing in the country.'' ''The Pragati Maidan Tunnel, built at a cost of Rs 777 crore, became unusable in just one year. The prime minister is doing 'modeling' instead of 'planning' on every development project,'' he said.

''And ED, CBI, IT are not fighting corruption but democracy,'' the former Congress chief said and shared a photo of Modi after the inauguration of the tunnel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna shares slide on concerns over drop in RSV vaccine efficacy; Bayer CEO says company stands behind glyphosate and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna shares slide on concerns over drop in RSV vacci...

 Global
2
Sneha Singh holds off Hitaashee Bakshi to score 2nd win of 2024 at 4th leg of WPGT

Sneha Singh holds off Hitaashee Bakshi to score 2nd win of 2024 at 4th leg o...

 India
3
Ex-Indonesia leader Megawati advises cabinet not to quit amid criticism of Jokowi

Ex-Indonesia leader Megawati advises cabinet not to quit amid criticism of J...

 Indonesia
4
Science News Roundup: Mongolia in talks with SpaceX to launch first national satellite; Saturn's 'Death Star' moon has a hidden secret - a subsurface ocean and more

Science News Roundup: Mongolia in talks with SpaceX to launch first national...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024