PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2024 18:59 IST | Created: 10-02-2024 18:59 IST

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2024 18:59 IST | Created: 10-02-2024 18:59 IST
DMRC Chief Takes Immediate Action Following Gokulpuri Station Incident
  • Country:
  • India

DMRC chief Vikas Kumar has conducted a late-night inspection of some metro stations on its Pink Line, a day after a portion of a wall collapsed at Gokulpuri station, officials said on Saturday.

A 53-year-old man died and four people were injured in the Thursday morning incident.

''The DMRC MD conducted an inspection of some of the metro stations on its Pink Line on Friday night. He spent about 2.5 hours during the inspection and also interacted with staff,'' a senior official of DMRC said.

Gokulpuri Metro Station falls on the Pink Line which connects Majlis Park and Shiv Vihar Metro Stations.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Saturday also posted a photo on X about the night inspection.

"DMRC MD Dr Vikas Kumar went to the elevated stations of Pink Line on a night inspection to interact with the staff deputed for inspection and maintenance work to enquire about the overall progress of work,'' it posted.

''In a meeting held yesterday, Dr Kumar held a detailed review regarding the incident at Gokulpuri. Accordingly, all parapet walls installed on the Pink Line at the elevated stations are being inspected in detail to avoid such incidents,'' the DMRC added in a subsequent post.

The Commissioner for Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) on Friday began an inquiry into the incident, sources earlier said.

Following the incident, the DMRC has ordered safety checks across its entire network.

Earlier on Friday, Kumar held a detailed review meeting regarding the incident, with all the heads of the concerned departments.

He issued directions that the parapets installed on the Pink Line at all the elevated stations should be inspected in detail to avoid such incidents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

