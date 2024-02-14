Left Menu

Radisson Hotel Group to Expand Presence in India with 21 New Properties Across 9 Diverse Brands by 2023

We are committed to deepening our presence in the vibrant and booming Indian market where we currently have over 165 hotels in operation and under development, Radisson Hotel Group Executive Vice President and Global Chief Development Officer Elie Younes said.In India, the Radisson Hotel Group operates under brands, including Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Park Inn by Radisson, Park Plaza, Park Inn Suites by Radisson, Country Inn Suites by Radisson and Radisson Individuals and its extension Radisson Individuals Retreats.Our milestones in 2023 have carved a strong growth trajectory for us in 2024.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-02-2024 12:14 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 12:11 IST
Radisson Hotel Group to Expand Presence in India with 21 New Properties Across 9 Diverse Brands by 2023
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Radisson Hotel Group on Wednesday said it has accelerated its growth in India by signing 21 hotels under a portfolio of nine brands in 2023.

These 21 hotels also include the signing and opening of the group's first property at Ayodhya, in Uttar Pradesh -- Park Inn by Radisson Ayodhya, as the destination gained a lot of national and international attention following the consecration of the Ram Temple last month, Radisson group said in a statement.

In India, the Group continues to enjoy a first-mover advantage in the country's key pilgrim destinations. It will soon introduce branded hotels in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh and Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, the statement added.

Globally, Radisson Hotel Group added over 30,000 keys to its international portfolio.

In the Indian market, Radisson Hotel Group is one of the largest international hotel operators with over 165 hotels in operation and development.

It continues to be the largest hotel operator in tier I markets like Delhi NCR (national capital region) and at the same time, more than 50 per cent of its portfolio is in tier II and III markets, where it has benefited by being the first mover.

''We will remain agile and nimble to stay relevant to our business stakeholders. We are committed to deepening our presence in the vibrant and booming Indian market where we currently have over 165 hotels in operation and under development,'' Radisson Hotel Group Executive Vice President and Global Chief Development Officer Elie Younes said.

In India, the Radisson Hotel Group operates under brands, including Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Park Inn by Radisson, Park Plaza, Park Inn & Suites by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson and Radisson Individuals and its extension Radisson Individuals Retreats.

''Our milestones in 2023 have carved a strong growth trajectory for us in 2024. Our strategic focus includes expanding our roots and fortifying our presence in untapped markets,'' K B Kachru, Chairman Emeritus and Principal Advisor, Radisson Hotel Group, South Asia, added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia goes to polls tomorrow as it seeks to enter new phase amid concerns

Indonesia goes to polls tomorrow as it seeks to enter new phase amid concern...

 Indonesia
2
Cong govt has turned Karnataka into "goonda rajya", alleges BJP as sparks fly in Assembly

Cong govt has turned Karnataka into "goonda rajya", alleges BJP as sparks fl...

 India
3
BRIEF-Tesla Raises Price Of Model Y Vehicles In Germany - Website

BRIEF-Tesla Raises Price Of Model Y Vehicles In Germany - Website

 Global
4
Samsung completes Open RAN conformance and interoperability testing with Verizon

Samsung completes Open RAN conformance and interoperability testing with Ver...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024