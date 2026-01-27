Left Menu

Shelter Home Escape Sparks Panic in Vrindavan

Five girls escaped from a government-run shelter home in Vrindavan, causing panic among staff. Two have been found, while efforts continue to locate the remaining three. The escape occurred at night and was captured on CCTV. Authorities are investigating and have launched a search operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 27-01-2026 14:56 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 14:56 IST
In a concerning incident, five girls have escaped from a government-operated girls' shelter home in Vrindavan, creating alarm among the facility's staff, police relay.

Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar confirmed that senior police officials quickly arrived to assess the situation after the escape was reported. The escape, captured on CCTV, showed the girls leaving between 10:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Monday, using blankets as cover.

Two girls have reached their homes in Mahavan and Nauhjheel, but three remain missing. Authorities have launched a search operation with police teams dispatched to Agra and Aligarh districts. An investigation is underway, and strict action is promised against those found culpable, according to the SSP.

