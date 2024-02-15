Left Menu

Russia launched a new missile attack on Ukraine on Thursday, hitting infrastructure, damaging residential and commercial buildings, and injuring at least six people in different parts of the country, officials said. Russian forces targeted seven Ukrainian regions across the country, including the capital Kyiv, and the cities of Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, and Lviv, the Ukrainian military said.

Reuters | Updated: 15-02-2024 12:08 IST | Created: 15-02-2024 12:04 IST
Russia launches new missile attack on Ukraine's Kyiv, other cities
Russia launched a new missile attack on Ukraine on Thursday, hitting infrastructure, damaging residential and commercial buildings, and injuring at least six people in different parts of the country, officials said. It was the second Russian missile attack so far this month. Russian forces targeted seven Ukrainian regions across the country, including the capital Kyiv, and the cities of Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, and Lviv, the Ukrainian military said.

"Another missile strike on Ukraine. In particular, the enemy targeted Kyiv," said Serhiy Popko, head of the Kyiv military administration, adding that the missiles approached the capital from different directions. Popko said air defence shot down all missiles targeting the capital and there was no major damage or casualties in Kyiv. In the city of Lviv, in the west near Ukraine's border with Poland, an infrastructure facility was hit, said regional governor Maksym Kozytskyi.

He said that two people were injured in the attack. Also, residential houses and private cars were damaged. Infrastructure was also hit in the Khmelnytskyi region in the west and the city of Zaporizhzhia in the southeast, regional officials said. Four people were wounded and a school and a shop were also damaged in Zaporizhzhia, city officials said. Air alerts lasted for over two hours across Ukraine. Russia has repeatedly struck infrastructure across Ukraine. Ukrainian officials have said the Russian forces were trying to repeat attacks of the last winter when the Ukrainian power sector was severely damaged, resulting in long blackouts for millions of people. This year Ukraine has so far had unusually warm winter weather with temperatures well above zero and the energy system was able to cope.

 

