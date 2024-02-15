Left Menu

Adil Altaf takes the reins as Managing Director at Trinity Infratech

Adils profound understanding of market dynamics, combined with his innovative approach, has enabled him to lead and execute projects that resonate with the ethos of luxury and exclusivity. Adil has played a leadership role in four of the top real estate brands within NCR - EMAAR, Ireo, Raheja, and Whiteland achieving notable success in delivering affordable, mid-segment and luxury residential properties, as well as landmark mixed-use developments.Adil Altafs partnership with Trinity Infratech marks a significant milestone, creating a seamless union of future forward visions and aspirations.

PTI | India | Updated: 15-02-2024 17:20 IST | Created: 15-02-2024 17:20 IST
Adil Altaf takes the reins as Managing Director at Trinity Infratech
  • Country:
  • United States

Trinity Infratech, an emerging player in the real estate sector, has made a significant announcement regarding the appointment of Adil Altaf as its Managing Director. This move marks a pivotal moment for the company as it strives to further enhance its leadership team. Adil's primary focus will be on overseeing Trinity's Customer Experience and Sales Planning division, encompassing sales, marketing, and CRM functions.

Commenting on the appointment, Trinity's senior management stated ''Adil's journey in real estate is marked by a series of achievements and milestones. He has a proven expertise in sales, marketing, and customer relationship management. Adil's profound understanding of market dynamics, combined with his innovative approach, has enabled him to lead and execute projects that resonate with the ethos of luxury and exclusivity." Adil has played a leadership role in four of the top real estate brands within NCR - EMAAR, Ireo, Raheja, and Whiteland; achieving notable success in delivering affordable, mid-segment and luxury residential properties, as well as landmark mixed-use developments.

Adil Altaf's partnership with Trinity Infratech marks a significant milestone, creating a seamless union of future forward visions and aspirations. Trinity Infratech's recent announcement of investment across three marquee projects planned in the booming Dwarka Expressway and SPR region strategically positions it at the forefront of considerable development in this region. With 32 acres of land in the company's holding available for development.

When asked about the company's plans, Adil stated "Trinity Infratech aims to create 'first-of-its-kind' properties that offer innovative design, increasingly personalised experiences, and a future forward vision that is far removed from conventional real estate." Adil further stated that the company plans on achieving the said goals by partnering with world-class consultants and renowned construction partners. The projected revenue from these ventures stands at an astounding 10,000 crores, reflecting their scale and vision. Further, the plans to develop over 6.5 million square feet of land is a massive step towards redefining the cityscape and a step forward towards building a new and expanded Gurgaon.

(Disclaimer : The above Press Release is provided by HT Syndication and PTI will not take any editorial responsibility of this content.).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesian defence chief linked to past rights abuses claims victory in presidential election

Indonesian defence chief linked to past rights abuses claims victory in pres...

 Indonesia
2
London stocks rise on softer inflation data

London stocks rise on softer inflation data

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: FDA warns online vendors selling misbranded weight-loss, diabetes drugs; US CDC plans to drop five-day COVID isolation guidelines - Washington Post and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns online vendors selling misbranded weight-loss...

 Global
4
South Korea's Yoon delays trip to Germany, Denmark ahead of election

South Korea's Yoon delays trip to Germany, Denmark ahead of election

 South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024