Adil Altaf takes the reins as Managing Director at Trinity Infratech

Trinity Infratech, an emerging player in the real estate sector, has made a significant announcement regarding the appointment of Adil Altaf as its Managing Director. This move marks a pivotal moment for the company as it strives to further enhance its leadership team. Adil's primary focus will be on overseeing Trinity's Customer Experience and Sales Planning division, encompassing sales, marketing, and CRM functions.

Commenting on the appointment, Trinity's senior management stated ''Adil's journey in real estate is marked by a series of achievements and milestones. He has a proven expertise in sales, marketing, and customer relationship management. Adil's profound understanding of market dynamics, combined with his innovative approach, has enabled him to lead and execute projects that resonate with the ethos of luxury and exclusivity." Adil has played a leadership role in four of the top real estate brands within NCR - EMAAR, Ireo, Raheja, and Whiteland; achieving notable success in delivering affordable, mid-segment and luxury residential properties, as well as landmark mixed-use developments.

Adil Altaf's partnership with Trinity Infratech marks a significant milestone, creating a seamless union of future forward visions and aspirations. Trinity Infratech's recent announcement of investment across three marquee projects planned in the booming Dwarka Expressway and SPR region strategically positions it at the forefront of considerable development in this region. With 32 acres of land in the company's holding available for development.

When asked about the company's plans, Adil stated "Trinity Infratech aims to create 'first-of-its-kind' properties that offer innovative design, increasingly personalised experiences, and a future forward vision that is far removed from conventional real estate." Adil further stated that the company plans on achieving the said goals by partnering with world-class consultants and renowned construction partners. The projected revenue from these ventures stands at an astounding 10,000 crores, reflecting their scale and vision. Further, the plans to develop over 6.5 million square feet of land is a massive step towards redefining the cityscape and a step forward towards building a new and expanded Gurgaon.

(Disclaimer : The above Press Release is provided by HT Syndication and PTI will not take any editorial responsibility of this content.).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)