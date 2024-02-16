Take part in Centre's PMAY and solar power initiatives, Union minister tells developers

Union Minister Kapil Patil on Friday asked real estate developers to contribute in fulfilling the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of housing for all by participating in the PM Awas Yojana and encouraging rooftop solar power initiatives.

He also said he would take up Goods and Services Tax issues faced by the real estate sector with the finance ministry.

''Developers must be part of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana to contribute towards PM Modi's vision of housing for all. They must align their objectives with broader national objectives and encourage adoption of rooftop solar power initiatives,'' Patil said.

He was speaking at the 21st edition of the property exhibition of CREDIA-MCHI, which was also attended by local MLA Pratap Sarnaik and Thane Municipal Corporation additional commissioner Sandeep Malavi.

