Goa CM Sawant meets Union minister Bhupender Yadav, discusses environment issues

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 16-02-2024 18:18 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 18:18 IST
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday met Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav in New Delhi to discuss various issues related to the coastal state, including regulation of sand mining activities.

Sawant and some members of his cabinet, including state Environment Minister Aleixo Sequeira, are in the national capital.

In a media statement issued here, Sawant said, ''The agenda of the meeting encompassed discussions pertaining to several crucial matters, including regulation of sand mining activities, draft notification concerning the Western Ghats, and rectifications to Coastal Zone Management Plan, 2011.'' ''I thank Bhupendra Yadav ji for his whole-hearted support in jointly addressing issues pertaining to development and progress of Goa,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

