PM Modi launches 14,000 projects worth Rs 10 lakh crore in UP
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 14,000 projects across Uttar Pradesh worth more than Rs 10 lakh crore at the fourth ground-breaking ceremony here on Monday for investment proposals received during the UP Global Investors Summit.
The projects relate to sectors such as manufacturing, renewable energy, food processing, housing and real estate, hospitality and entertainment, and education.
Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also attended the event.
Several industrialists, representatives of top global and Indian companies, and many foreign envoys also attended the programme.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indian
- Uttar
- Uttar Pradesh
- Anandiben Patel
- Narendra Modi
- Rajnath Singh
- Yogi Adityanath
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand Assembly Session: District admin imposes section 144 around Vidhan Sabha
Uttarakhand Cabinet approves new film policy to increase subsidy for local films
Justice Ritu Bahri becomes first woman CJ of Uttarakhand
Uttarakhand Cabinet approves UCC report, bill likely to be tabled in Assembly on February 6
UCC draft gets Uttarakhand Cabinet approval on eve of special Assembly session