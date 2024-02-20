Left Menu

Raymond Realty launches housing projec in Bandra, Mumbai with Rs 2,000 cr revenue potential

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2024 17:03 IST | Created: 20-02-2024 17:03 IST
Raymond Realty launches housing projec in Bandra, Mumbai with Rs 2,000 cr revenue potential
  • Country:
  • India

Raymond Realty, the real estate arm of Raymond Group, on Tuesday said it will develop a premium housing project at Bandra in Mumbai with an estimated revenue of around Rs 2,000 crore.

In a regulatory filing, Raymond Ltd informed that the company has launched its first project outside Thane through a joint development agreement (JDA) with a land owning entity.

The project named 'The Address by GS, Bandra' is spread over an area of 2.74 acres.

''This project also promises substantial economic returns, with projections indicating a revenue generation over Rs 2,000 crore,'' Raymond said.

Raymond is into textiles, apparel, denim, consumer care, engineering and real estate businesses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
REC honoured with 'Innovative Technology Development Award' at IIT Madras CSR Summit

REC honoured with 'Innovative Technology Development Award' at IIT Madras CS...

 India
2
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite gets February 2024 security patch, bug fixes

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite gets February 2024 security patch, bug fixes

 Global
3
Karnataka assembly pays homage to Jain seer Acharya Vidyasagar

Karnataka assembly pays homage to Jain seer Acharya Vidyasagar

 India
4
FEATURE-Sri Lankan health crisis could worsen as doctors seek work abroad

FEATURE-Sri Lankan health crisis could worsen as doctors seek work abroad

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024