PM to lay foundation stones for redevelopment of 21 railway stations in Odisha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stones for the redevelopment of 21 railway stations and 52 rail bridges in Odisha on February 26, East Coast railway said on Friday.

The initiative will be a part of the inauguration for the redevelopment of 554 railway stations and 1,500 road overbridges (ROB) and road underbridges (RUB) across the country, totaling Rs 41,000 crore, an official said.

Manoj Sharma, the general manager of East Coast Railway, said the total cost of the 21 Amrit Bharat railway stations in Odisha is estimated at Rs 900 crore.

The stations are Bimlagarh, Jaroli, Rairangpur, Panposh, Baleswar, Betnoti, Sambalpur City, Jharsuguda Road, Titlagarh, Kesinga, Rayagada, Paralakhemundi, Koraput, Jeypore, Talcher, Raghunathpur, Paradeep, Kendujhargarh, Bhadrak, Belpahar, and Brajarajnagar, he added.

Sharma also noted that within the East Coast Railway zone, which covers parts of Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, foundation stones will be laid for another 22 Amrit Bharat railway stations with a sanctioned cost of Rs 790 crore.

These stations are Naupada, Simhachalam, Bobbili, Srikakulam Rd., Parvatipuram, Chipurupalle, Sambalpur City, Jharsuguda Rd., Titlagarh, Kesinga, Rayagada, Paralakhemundi, Koraput, Jeypore, Talcher, Raghunathpur, Paradeep, Kendujhargarh, Bhadrak, Araku, Kottavalasa, and Ichachapuram, he said.

The cost of building the 52 rail bridges is Rs 1,420 crore, he added.

These projects aim to improve connectivity and enhance railway network in Odisha, contributing to the state's overall development, he said.

