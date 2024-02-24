Ice skating season concludes at Shimla rink with 73 sessions

Left Menu

24-02-2024
  • Country:
  • India

The ice skating season at Asia's biggest natural ice skating rink here has concluded with 73 sessions, an official of the Shimla Ice Skating Club said on Saturday.

''It has been a good season,'' said Shimla Ice Skating Club organising secretary Rajat Malhotra.

It commenced on December 18 and concluded on Friday. The mercury remaining below four to five degrees Celsius ensured the ice did not melt throughout the season, he said.

Malhotra said that last year, the season only had 32 sessions which was a matter of concern as ice skating is a major tourist attraction.

However, due to climate change and construction in the vicinity of the rink, the ice skating season has been shrinking for the past few years, he said.

''We are pinning our hopes on the execution of Rs 40 crore project approved by the Asian Development Bank for building an all-weather artificial ice skating rink,'' Malhotra added.

The ice skating rink, which is as big as five tennis courts (58 metresx30 metres) dates back to 1920. The tennis courts were converted into a natural ice skating rink by Irish military official Blessington.

The lowest number of 12 sessions were held at the ice skating rink in 1972 and the maximum of 118 sessions was held in 1997-98.

