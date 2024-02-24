Ambience Group announces “Once in a Leap Year Opportunity” for homebuyers

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], February 24: Ambience Group, a pioneering name in India's real estate, education, and hospitality sectors, has announced the "Leap to Exclusivity," once in a leap-year offer for homebuyers during their Sales Carnival commencing from 24th February to 10th March 2024. This exclusive event offers a rich experience to discerning buyers seeking luxury homes that provide an unparalleled lifestyle, blending comfort and grandeur. A series of interactive sessions will be held with Ambience Group's representatives, followed by a tour of the apartments and projects from an entirely new perspective, where the new zones will be unveiled for those who have yet to become acquainted with the project.

Furthermore, this carnival will offer prospective buyers a plethora of high-end lifestyle benefits coupled with convenient facilities. With unique benefits such as "Ambience Connect," which is the most powerful card in real estate offering privileges across Malls, Hotels, Schools & Golf, Creacions Club membership along with added parking space, and finally, being privy to some Limited-Edition Inventory, the Group aims to make luxury living more accessible for discerning buyers, thus providing the best value for the buyers' investment.

The offer has been announced for the Ambience Group's luxurious residential project, Ambience Creacions, located in Sector 22, Gurugram. The project offers 3-4 bedroom units with sizes from 2800 sq. ft. to 4000 sq. ft., adorned with beautifully designed interiors and robust infrastructure with international standard designs and features. The prices for Ambience Creacions start at Rs. 5.15 Cr* onwards.

Ankush Kaul, Chief Business Officer of Ambience Group, said, "We are thrilled to announce the Leap to Exclusivity Offer, which promises to offer prospective buyers a first-hand experience of our luxurious projects. At Ambience, we provide our customers with exquisite homes that reflect their unique style and taste. We believe that Leap to Exclusivity Carnival will be a significant platform for buyers to discover the affluent lifestyle that Ambience Creacions has to offer." Ambience Creacions is prominent for its quality architecture situated along urban infrastructure and great connectivity. It is an integrated complex with a furnished club equipped with modern sports amenities, a sprawling clubhouse, multiple social interactive zones, a yoga studio, and many other recreational features. The project comprises high-end 3-4 BHK apartments and a penthouse.

Designed for discerning global citizens, Ambience Creacions is just a short distance away from Indira Gandhi International Airport, encompasses many cultural features, and is home to other natural elements.

The renowned Ambience Group also operates eminent malls in Gurugram and Vasant Kunj and office developments in Gurugram. The Group also owns lavish hotels, including The Leela Ambience Hotel & Residences, Gurugam, and The Leela Ambience Hotel and Convention Centre, East Delhi.

The Delhi-headquartered Ambience Group has positioned itself to offer premium architecture and design to its buyers, offering an ideal environment and the choicest comforts of life in one place.

