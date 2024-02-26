PM Modi to inaugurate ring road in Lucknow in 2nd week of March: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the ring road here in the second week of March, when he will launch several developmental projects for the country.

Singh was addressing a gathering at Gomti Nagar railway station which was among over 2,000 rail infrastructure projects worth about Rs 41,000 crore launched by the prime minister this afternoon.

''As far as development of Lucknow constituency is concerned, people are experiencing it. Work is on for the construction of one-two flyovers. Besides them eight-nine flyovers are sanctioned and work is to be started.

''A ring road of 104 km is going on. It will be completed in the next three to four days and PM Modi will inaugurate it in the second week of March, when he will launch several projects for the country,'' Singh said.

The minister said, ''In today's programme, UP projects worth about Rs 1,876 crore are being inaugurated or foundation stones (are being) laid for them. It included the Gomti Nagar railway station project that is worth Rs 378 crore. This is a matter of pride for all of us.'' Citing his busy schedule, the defence minister reiterated, ''I have decided that this is my parliamentary constituency and I would like to stay for a short time and witness the event with my own eyes.'' Congratulating the officers and employees who have taken interest in completing the project, Singh said, ''In the construction of Gomti Nagar railway station, not only money is important but also the welfare of our employee brothers, labour brothers and the people who have shed their sweat.

''Sweat also has importance. I appreciate their hard work and congratulate them all,'' he said.

