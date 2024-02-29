Left Menu

Noida stalled legacy projects: Registry camp on Friday

PTI | Noida | Updated: 29-02-2024 23:48 IST | Created: 29-02-2024 23:48 IST
Noida stalled legacy projects: Registry camp on Friday
  • Country:
  • India

A camp for the registry of flats included in the legacy stalled projects of group housing in Noida would begin here on Friday, officials said.

The camp would be inaugurated on the premises of Express Zenith Society in Sector 77, the Noida Authority said in a statement.

According to officials, around 100 registries are expected on the first day of the camp and overall registries of more than 13,000 flats are to be done in the long term.

The development comes a week after Noida Authority CEO Lokesh M held a meeting with industry body CREDAI to resolve the issue of legacy stalled projects in line with the recommendations of the Amitabh Kant Committee report.

''The Chief Executive Officer of Noida Authority had requested the officials of CREDAI that in accordance with the government order dated December 21, 2023, issued in relation to the legacy stalled projects, all builders concerned should give their consent and deposit 25 per cent of the pending dues amount so that the sub-lease document can be executed in favour of the flat buyers,'' according to an official statement.

CREDAI Western Uttar Pradesh secretary Dinesh Gupta said almost all of the 57 developers who have projects in Noida have given their consent to the relief package.

''Not all the recommendations of the Amitabh Kant Committee report have been accepted by the local authority but now CREDAI has accepted whatever relief has been offered which is zero period interest waiver (on delay during the two-year Covid period),'' Gupta told PTI.

''The developers would get a benefit of a maximum of up to 15 per cent or 20 per cent of the total pending dues,'' he added.

Until the last week of February, Gupta said builders had deposited part Rs 70 to Rs 80 crore with the Noida Authority and around Rs 1,000 crore would be deposited in the coming days, which would speed up registries of an estimated 5,000 to 6,000 flats soon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Biotech company bets on GMO mosquitoes to fight dengue in Brazil as cases surge; In delicate China play, Reckitt turns to livestreaming to sell condoms; US FDA chief very concerned about fake weight loss drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Biotech company bets on GMO mosquitoes to fight dengue...

 Global
2
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Feb. 29

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Feb. 29

 Global
3
G7 finance meeting marred by divisions over seizing Russian assets

G7 finance meeting marred by divisions over seizing Russian assets

 Global
4
Singapore to acquire 8 F-35As, launch submarine; rates risk of conflict at 'non-zero'

Singapore to acquire 8 F-35As, launch submarine; rates risk of conflict at '...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024