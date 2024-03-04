Left Menu

Updated: 04-03-2024 15:37 IST | Created: 04-03-2024 15:37 IST
Vipul Organics bags Rs 7.15 cr worth order from TNPL for supply of pigment dye
Specialty chemicals maker Vipul Organics on Monday said it has bagged an order worth Rs 7.15 crore from Tamil Nadu NewsPrint and Paper Ltd (TNPL) for supply of blue and violet pigment dye.

Paper dye is a new category of business that Vipul Organics ventured into only in 2022, after spending 18 months on product innovation.

''Within two years, we have become the preferred colorant suppliers to the paper industry. It is exciting to be able to meet the requirements of the industry and be known for our innovative, high quality products for the industry,'' Vipul Organics Executive Director Mihir V Shah said in a statement.

Vipul Organics is on course to meet its target of Rs 50 crore from this sector over the next three years, he said.

The company has received a strong positive response to the offering for the paper industry through participation in B2B shows of the industry. ''We have been busy converting our trial orders to full orders,'' he added.

In India, the dyes and pigments segment is expected to witness high growth in the paper sector due to expanding packaging and printing industries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

