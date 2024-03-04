Delhi govt increases its budget outlay for civic bodies to Rs 8,423 crore in FY24

The Delhi government allocated an outlay of Rs 8,423 crore for the civic bodies in its budget for the financial year 2024-25, up from Rs 8,241 crore allocated in 2023-24 ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Delhi Finance Minister Atishi presented the budget for next fiscal at the state assembly here on Monday.

The budgetary allocation for the civic bodies sets aside Rs 3,153 for various developmental works in the education, health and sanitisation sectors.

It also includes a provision of Rs 2,955 crore as Basic Tax Assignment (BTA) and Rs 2,315 crore as Stamp and Registration charges and one-time parking fee.

Delhi has three civic bodies namely the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and the Delhi Cantonment Board. These local bodies are responsible for maintaining cleanliness, sanitisation and providing other civic services in the city. In the previous budget, which was the AAP's first after coming to power in the MCD, the Delhi government had doubled its budgetary allocation to Rs 8,241 crore for FY23 up from Rs 4,374 crore allocated during 2022-23.

The focus in last year budget for the local bodies was on flattening the three landfill sites -- Okhla, Ghazipur and Bhalswa -- with a loan corpus of Rs 850 crore to clear waste. The finance minister this year presented a total budget outlay of Rs 76,000 crore with the focus on 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana' under which the women aged 18 and above will get Rs 1,000 per month.

Last year, the government had allocated Rs 78,800 crore for the financial year 2023-24 and announced nine schemes as part of the G20 preparations.

