Left Menu

Cadila Pharma introduces vaccine for seasonal flu

Cadila Pharmaceuticals on Monday said it has launched a vaccine to prevent influenza, a recurrent and widespread viral infection.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2024 16:03 IST | Created: 04-03-2024 16:03 IST
Cadila Pharma introduces vaccine for seasonal flu
  • Country:
  • India

Cadila Pharmaceuticals on Monday said it has launched a vaccine to prevent influenza, a recurrent and widespread viral infection. The drug firm has introduced quadrivalent Cadiflu Tetra vaccine which has been approved by the DCGI (Drugs Controller General of India) for use in adults and children. The new vaccine targets four strains of the influenza virus subtype –A and B, responsible for seasonal epidemics, the drug firm said in a statement.

Developed using proprietary technology employing nano-sized particles, the vaccine mimics the external structure of the virus without containing intact genetic material, it added.

''This breakthrough in vaccine development also holds promise for enhancing the protection of pregnant women against influenza, contributing to the overall well-being of both mother and child,'' Cadila Pharmaceuticals CMD Rajiv I Modi said.

Influenza, commonly known as seasonal flu, is a highly contagious acute respiratory illness caused by viruses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India's Serum boosts supply of cervical cancer shots ahead of government's mass drive; CVS, Walgreens to begin selling abortion pill this month and more

Health News Roundup: India's Serum boosts supply of cervical cancer shots ah...

 Global
2
Next era of growth belongs to India and within India, to steel industry: J M Scindia

Next era of growth belongs to India and within India, to steel industry: J M...

 India
3
UNEA6: African countries called to take measures to adopt circular economy practices

UNEA6: African countries called to take measures to adopt circular economy p...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Indian farmers plan to enter New Delhi to intensify protests; West avoids seriously confronting Iran as IAEA meet begins and more

World News Roundup: Indian farmers plan to enter New Delhi to intensify prot...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024