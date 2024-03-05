Nitin Gadkari dedicates projects worth 4,000 crore to Himachal

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 15 National Highway and ropeway projects worth Rs 4,000 crore in Hamirpur.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur and Himachal Pradesh Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh were also present during the event held at the police line complex here. BJP's national president JP Nadda joined the programme virtually.

Gadkari announced an additional Rs 150 crore for roads and bridges in Himachal Pradesh on the demand of Vikramaditya Singh and asked the state government to send a proposal to the Centre in this regard.

Addressing a gathering, Gadkari said that the BJP and development are two faces of the same coin and by 2024, works worth Rs one lakh crore will be completed in the state.

The progress would continue under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he added.

He asked people to join hands with PM Modi to carry out the development works and to make India a third-world power financially. Following the demand by Anurag Thakur, he announced to make the Hamirpur bypass a four-lane road and speed up the process of making the Shimla-Bilaspur National Highway a four-lane road and said that work worth Rs 125 crore will be undertaken in Bilaspur for which a proposal was given by JP Nadda earlier.

Speaking on the occasion, Thakur said that Gadkari had given whatever was asked of him. The length of roads has increased from 96,000 to 1.5 lakh kilometres.

Vikramaditya Singh said that he believes in rising above party politics and taking the state forward in the interest of Himachal. ''We will strongly support those powers that will support us in taking Himachal forward so that there is no hindrance in the path of development of the state'', he said.

