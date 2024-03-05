Haryana raises 'Matribhasha Satyagrahi' pension from Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000
The Haryana government on Tuesday approved enhancing the monthly pension of ''Matribhasha Satyagrahis of Hindi Andolan-1957'' from Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000.
In a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, the Cabinet also approved to enhance the monthly pension under ''The Haryana State Shubhra Jyotsna Pension and other Facilities Scheme, 2018'' from Rs 10,000 to Rs. 15,000, according to an official statement.
The enhanced pension will come into effect immediately, it said.
In 1957, a number of Hindi-speaking people from erstwhile Punjab launched a crusade for the honour, promotion and implementation of their mother tongue and they are known as 'Matribhasha Satyagrahis'.
