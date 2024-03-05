Left Menu

Haryana raises 'Matribhasha Satyagrahi' pension from Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-03-2024 22:28 IST | Created: 05-03-2024 21:34 IST
File photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana government on Tuesday approved enhancing the monthly pension of ''Matribhasha Satyagrahis of Hindi Andolan-1957'' from Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000.

In a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, the Cabinet also approved to enhance the monthly pension under ''The Haryana State Shubhra Jyotsna Pension and other Facilities Scheme, 2018'' from Rs 10,000 to Rs. 15,000, according to an official statement.

The enhanced pension will come into effect immediately, it said.

In 1957, a number of Hindi-speaking people from erstwhile Punjab launched a crusade for the honour, promotion and implementation of their mother tongue and they are known as 'Matribhasha Satyagrahis'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

