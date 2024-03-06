Left Menu

Need to integrate sustainability in conventional construction activities: Puri

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2024 20:24 IST | Created: 06-03-2024 20:17 IST
Need to integrate sustainability in conventional construction activities: Puri
Union Minister Hardeep Puri on Wednesday underlined the need to integrate sustainability in conventional construction activities to cut carbon emissions.

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister stated that built infrastructure is currently responsible for 40 per cent of the global energy-related emissions.

''There is a dire need to move on from conventional construction approaches...It is absolutely imperative that we integrate sustainability and climate resilience into the life cycle of the built environment,'' he said in a video message on the unveiling of the Net Zero Buildings Initiative by the Mahindra Group and Johnson Controls.

The most important raw material in construction – cement - is responsible for about a quarter of all the industry carbon emissions, generating the most carbon emissions per dollar of revenue among all industries, he added.

Puri noted that sustainability has been an article of faith for the central government. A significant portion of 1.19 crore houses, which have been sanctioned Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban, are being constructed using sustainable building materials and techniques, he stated.

These houses will contribute to a reduction of 9 million tonnes of Carbon Dioxide emissions by the end of December 2024, the minister said. The Net Zero Buildings Initiative aims to decarbonise India’s commercial, urban residential and public buildings. The joint initiative will simplify access to key information and resources to help organisations start their net zero buildings journeys.

According to the International Energy Agency, three-quarters of India’s anticipated 2,040 buildings are yet to be built. With the sector accounting for 20 per cent of emissions and more than 30 per cent of energy consumption in the country, the transition to smart and sustainable buildings is becoming an environmental and economic imperative.

The Net Zero Buildings Initiative - comprising a cost-free, all-in-one toolkit and training - will help building and facility owners learn about best practices of sustainable buildings.

It will also help to implement tools to assess building parameters, identify and implement conservation measures, and understand building regulations in India, available incentives, technology, and financing models, among others.

''The joining together of our two companies to develop this unique initiative is a natural fit -- leveraging Johnson Controls’ leadership in smart building technology and Mahindra’s renowned multi-industry expertise and reach,'' Johnson Controls Chairman and CEO George Oliver said.

Mahindra Chief Group Public Affairs Officer and Group Executive Board Member Abanti Sankaranarayanan said the group understands the critical role of collaboration in accelerating a sustainable future, and hence join hands with Johnson Controls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

